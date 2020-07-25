Today’s Historical Treasure from the Vigo County Historical Society Museum is a photograph of the Reverend Malachi Anderson of Lost Creek and his family taken around 1909. In the first row of the picture are Malachi’s children Homer, Florence and Henry and his granddaughter, Ina. In the second row are his children Ora, Bruce and Zella, along with Malachi and his wife, Sarah.
The Lost Creek community was originally formed by free people of color in the early-19th century shortly after Indiana had become a state. Malachi’s parents, Jeremiah and Rhoda, moved to Lost Creek from North Carolina in 1835, having first gone to Orange County, Indiana where the Quakers established the Lick Creek Settlement and welcomed arriving people of color. Jeremiah bought 40 acres in Vigo County from the Federal Government Land Office in October 1835 and another 40 acres five years later.
Malachi was born in Lost Creek in 1848, one of eight children of Jeremiah and Rhoda. Only Malachi’s oldest sister, Anna Jane, had been born in North Carolina. The family of his wife, Sarah, also born in Lost Creek, had originally moved there from North Carolina. Sarah and Malachi had eight children. Their family lived on the Anderson farm, now Chamberlain Road. The farm was Malachi’s birthplace and where he lived until his death in 1920.
While Malachi regularly described his profession as farmer in the census, he played a number of roles in the community. He was the pastor of Lost Creek Baptist Church for 40 years. In 1870 he attended Indiana Normal School for a special session for area teachers, which suggests he also acted as a teacher in Lost Creek. The 2nd District School was located adjacent to the church when Malachi was pastor and both were near his land.
In 1880 Malachi was chosen as the 2nd District Supervisor of Lost Creek Township. In 1890, he was appointed census taker for the area.
Many of Malachi and Sarah’s children and grandchildren stayed in the Lost Creek area. The Lost Creek Baptist Church still stands to this day. “The Big Friendly Little Church on the Hill in Lost Creek,” founded 170 years ago, is a monument to one of Terre Haute’s earliest communities.
