William Shakespeare wrote of it as boundless and deep as the sea. To Aristotle, love is a “single soul inhabiting two bodies.”
If what they said is true, I’ve no doubt Ms. Elizabeth Barrett Browning is still “counting the ways she loves thee.” Around the world and throughout the span of history there are few things as unchanged and universally understood as the language of love.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you might consider sharing with your love the endearing sentiment of some great author, poet or songwriter. Although their words are engraved in the pages of time, what more can they tell than those penned with ink and paper – or even one sent over a text message? After all love is love no matter the century. This week’s Historical Treasure is a collection of heartfelt letters from a local gentleman to his sweetheart during the 1940s.
Herbert Lupescu, wrote frequently to Miss Bernice “Bunny” Kacher. She was an actress living in Chicago who went by the stage name, Bunny. Herbert also showed an interest in the performing arts and wrote of auditioning for a local play in Terre Haute. His early writings were delivered from Parson’s Hall Annex on the Indiana State University campus, and later from various stations overseas, while serving in World War II.
The letters along with their original envelopes were donated to the Vigo County History Center by Ms. Kacher’s daughter. After her mother’s recent death, the stash of letters was found while sorting through her belongings. When an attempt to turn the letters over to Mr. Lupescu’s surviving relatives was unsuccessful, they found their way to the Vigo County Historical Society Museum. Once they are arranged into a protected binder, Lupescu’s letters will be available for research as they become part of the museum’s Archives collection.
In addition to his affections, romantic cards and sweet nothing’s, Herbert’s letters have given us a rare glimpse into the true-life events of a young man living in 1940s Terre Haute — a time period very different and yet, in some ways similar to our own. The couple wrote back and forth for several years. Eventually, each going their separate ways, agreeing, according to Lupescu’s last letter dated, May 17, 1946 to “continue being pals.” It’s unknown if they ever connected again or what became of the letters Bunny wrote in response. What is known is, she must’ve considered these precious words to be of great importance, as she kept them in her belongings for over 70 years.
The history center and museum are now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to enjoy the safe atmosphere wehre they can learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
