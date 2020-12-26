Historical Treasure: Juliet Peddle sketches of Christmas Past

If you’ve spent any time inside the Vigo County History Center, chances are you already know there’s a certain element of wonder and awe to be found between the artifacts on display and the ambience of the historic Ehrmann building. For a history enthusiast like myself, it’s an energy that magically brings history to life. On any given day there’s no telling what artifact, or research quest will cross my path, bridging the distance of time.
If I’m lucky, I can quickly run into the Archives and research center, fetch some bit of information I need, and get right back to work. However, it’s more likely I find myself stumbling down a historical rabbit hole that pulls me away from the task at hand. This week’s Historical Treasure might as well been wrapped with a big red bow. There wasn’t anything out of the ordinary about the box, just a black Solander-style museum case. I would’ve overlooked it completely if it weren’t for these three words taped to the lid: “Peddle File Archives.”
Juliet Peddle (1899-1979) was born in Terre Haute, where she graduated from King Classical School and learned artistic design from her father. Later, Peddle earned her degree in architecture from the University of Michigan. By 1939, she became the first female architect licensed by the state of Indiana. You can see her modern design reflected in many buildings around town and her strong interest in historic preservation is evident in the work now kept at the museum.
The Juliet Peddle collection in the museum archives has captured my attention more than once. Her detailed and organized sketch books, architectural drafts and documented travels can be found in several files and boxes there. I couldn’t resist the urge to take a peek inside this one, and I’m glad I did. For within its contents there was a complete inventory of her handmade Christmas card sketches for years 1925-1977. Nearly a lifetime’s work was neatly stored in that box. This Blue Snowflake card was created in 1966.
Also in the box, was a typed copy to the Terre Haute Sunday Tribune Star-January 26, 1941, “Sketches and Articles Describing Old Houses and Buildings in Vigo County, Indiana,” Ms. Peddle shared how the history of her community has always held her interest.
She wrote, “History in the abstract did not appeal to me so much, but what happened in our own town and along our own river and at Fort Harrison – places where I had been and things which my own grandparents and those of my friends participated in – these were fascinating to me and very real.”
Thanks to her very real fascination, and skilled craftsmanship, our community and future generations can be proud of this historic Hautean.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks, patrons are encouraged to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
