Historical Treasure: Joseph Strong Co. Spice Jar

Today’s historical treasure from the Vigo County Historical Society Museum is a spice jar from Joseph Strong Co.
A native of Ohio, Joseph Strong came to Terre Haute after serving in the Civil War, having met his future wife and Terre Haute resident, Mary Blake, while in the service. He established his coffee and spice business in town in 1870. Starting out on Sixth street, he built his own building on the corner of Sixth and Ohio streets in the 1880s. The building included many of the latest technologies of its day including steam-powered coffee roasters, grinders and a set of elevators.
The bottle in the museum’s collection is a good example of Joseph Strong’s marketing approach. His company ground and sold their own blends, including Wabash Coffee — a mixture of Java, Mocha and Guatamla, 35 cents a pound in 1890. The spice line included baking powder, cream of tartar and mustard. By grinding their products themselves, labeling them with their own trademark and providing a guarantee of purity, the Strong Company established a brand that inspired consumer trust and promoted repeat business. It was a tactic also used by their biggest competitor in Terre Haute, H. Hulman and Company.
Joseph Strong ran his business for 59 years before stepping down. He and his wife, Mary Blake Strong, had six children, and lived in Farrington Grove at 422 S. Sixth St. His brother-in-law, Anthony Blake, took over the business when he retired, and his children married into some of Terre Haute’s leading families like the McKeens and the Fairbankses. Joseph served on the boards of Terre Haute National Bank and Trust company, the Citizens Mutual Heating Company and Terre Haute Savings Bank. He was a vestryman of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and a participant in the Cold Commercial Club, dedicated to promoting the growth of Terre Haute.
