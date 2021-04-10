Historical Treasure: Jaques’ Little Wonder Capsules

Having some problems with indigestion, dyspepsia, constipation? How about sour stomach, heartburn, bad breath due to digestive disturbances? Has your appetite increased? Well, you’re in luck! We have a pill for all those maladies!
Jaques’ (pronounced Jake’s) Little Wonder Capsules were trademarked in May 1920 and sold in a wooden bottle for 60 cents. For that price, you received 36 capsules. The dosage for adults was one or two capsules followed by a sip of water, four or five times a day. Children, ages 12 to 15, were to take only one capsule a day. It was not to be given to children under 12.
Before the medicine was trademarked, Jaques’ made the capsules in house and distributed them in several styles of tins and boxes. This drug was first distributed in late 1800s. I found newspaper ads dated in 1901 and later.
These little capsules were made and distributed by Jaques’ Drug Co. Inc. in Plattsburg, New York, until they were purchased by Gordon Drug. Gordon Drug stopped making the capsules in house and contracted Eli Lilly. The capsules were then discontinued in 1959. One interesting side note is that Jaques’ had purchased so many wooden bottles that Gordon Drug never had to purchase any as long as they sold the drug.
Active ingredients: Powdered Extract Cascara, Sagrada, Calcined Magnesia, Bismuth Subnitrate, Powdered Extract Genetian, Powdered Ginger and Pancreatin. The capsules were advertised as “Pleasant to take, No Muss, No Fuss.”
While doing research, I found that this product can be purchased from antique dealers on the web and on eBay for around 25 dollars. All the boxes on these antiques were well worn. Even the box I found in a national museum had a ratty spot where people had opened it too carelessly.
This historical treasure was given to the Vigo County Historical Society Museum as part of the Bindley Pharmacy collection and is in excellent condition.
