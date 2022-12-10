Carl Orff, composer and music educator, was born in 1895 in Munich, Germany, and died in 1982, but his Schulwerk Method lives on in the world of Music Education.
The Orff Schulwerk Method is a child-centered method of music education whose foundational tenet is that all children can learn music by a friendly approach. Through the four stage approach of imitation, exploration, improvisation, and composition, children can gain music competency.
One of the primary goals of the Orff Method is for children to become active participants in musical activities; they will then apply such participation to future musical encounters. Children learn by doing (saying, singing, dancing, and playing). Xylophones, glockenspiels and other percussion instruments are often used to teach the musical skills.
There are few masters of this method of music education. Avon Gillepsie was one such master. Due to his untimely death in 1989, he no longer can share his brilliance. But, his genius lives on in the many educators he trained, the children he taught and in the form of several recordings and a book that highlight his amazing talent. Gillepsie, born in Los Angeles in 1938, received his BA in Music Education at Indiana State University. He received the prestigious Master Certificate in Orff-Schulwerk from the University of Toronto and Memphis State University.
He was an associate professor of music at North Texas State University. This master educator was often invited to teach at the world renowned Orff Institute in Salzburg, Austria where his workshops were always sold out. Gillepsie was a rare talent and during his tenure, one of few Black Orff-Schulwerk teachers. Gillespie’s talent and brilliance came naturally for his father William was a talented singer and his maternal grandmother was the legendary Grace Evans, early Terre Haute civil rights leader and dynamic orator. It can be argued that Avon himself, Orff-Schulwerk Distinguished Award recipient, is a hidden Terre Haute treasure, but it is time that this treasure is unveiled.
The Historical Treasure today is two of his works, just two of his many contributions to the North American Orff-Schulwerk body of literature. One is a music education album (LP) that he composed and produced entitled “In Workshop With Avon Gillespie” (1975) published by Belwin-Mills Publishing Company. This album is a collection games and songs for vocal improvisation and body movement. The brightly colored album cover perhaps mirrors the fun contained within in the album. Two of the songs contained on the album include “Head and Shoulders” and “Brown Girl in the Ring.” The songs all require the students to sing, dance, clap and move and to have fun while doing so.
The second treasure is a book that this innovator was co-author of, “Teaching Music in the Twentieth Century” (1986). Now in its second edition, the book remains very popular among colleges and universities, and his chapter on the Orff-Schulwerk method has stood the test of time. The Gillepsie historical treasures, from this writer’s collection, are currently on display at the History Center.
