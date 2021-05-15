Historical Treasure: Ink Blotter

It is no surprise that communication has gone through many changes over the decades. Yet, many items used in communication in the past may be completely unfamiliar today. One possible item to fit this category is an ink blotter found in the Vigo County History Society Museum’s collection. Often known as a “rocking” blotter or “roller,” this item, belonging to Alice Ijams Benbridge was donated in 1979 from her estate by her nephew.
Alice was born in 1884 to Sallie (Warren) and William Putnam Ijams. (You may recognize the Ijams name because Mr. Ijams’ 1,000-acre farm became the site of Honey Creek Mall on the city’s southwest side.) She was the couple’s only daughter. In 1974, she married prominent businessman and electrical contractor Richard Wetherill Benbridge, who was involved with his family’s foundry. Alice Benbridge died in 1976 at the age of 92.
Thought to date from the mid- to late-1800s, the Benbridge blotter on display at the museum is made of brass and is ornately decorated. The base is curved and has a felt bottom: The top has a small handle. At the time, the blotter was seen as a symbol of fashion as well as of wealth. This handheld item blotted the paper while being “rockered” back and forth on the paper after a dip pen or a fountain pen had been used to write, soaking up the extra ink like a sponge, thus allowing it to dry quickly. Usually it was part of a desk set consisting of a letter opener, an inkwell, a stamp box, and the rocker. Historically, the ink rocker replaced the process of dusting newly-inked paper with salt, allowing it to dry quickly.
Other rockers of the time were made of such things as wood, porcelain, glass and stone. During the mid-1800s, the felt was replaced by blotting paper. Ink rockers were important through the 1930s, but by the 1950s with the advent of ballpoint pens, ink rockers were no longer needed.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.