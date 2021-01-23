Historical Treasure: India Association of Terre Haute has contributed much to the Valley

Editor’s note: The Historical Treasure team will honor remarkable volunteer Dipa Sarkar, M.D., with a series of articles she previously contributed to the Tribune-Star. Sarkar passed away at the age 89 on Oct. 29, 2020. Her legacy of incredible works truly is a Historical Treasure. This article was published in the March 14, 2010, in the Valley Life.
America is the land of immigrants. Many came to Terre Haute from Europe, as well as Syria and neighboring places. In August 1969, my husband and I, along with our young daughter, came to Terre Haute from India. We both are medical doctors (pathologists) and completed our post graduate training in Massachusetts and New York. We were looking for jobs and received positive response from the Laboratory group in Union Hospital. And this began our sojourn.
We liked the small city surrounded by large farming areas and the beautiful landscape charmed us. Most importantly, people were so friendly and accepting. We came to know other Indian families who made us feel welcome. One day we received a call from Dr. Marsi Patel, a professor of sociology at Indiana State University, inviting us to a dinner and social gathering of Indians. That particular day, Indians were celebrating Dewali (a festival of lights), just like Christmas. We met with other Indian families, mostly professors of different colleges in Terre Haute. We realized that Dr. Patel was the leader of the group. With his insight, he decided that we should have an Indian association in Terre Haute.
He nominated me to be the first president. That year was the centennial of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. In his honor, we planted five Sycamore trees at two high schools and three colleges. At about that same time, the Immigration Department changed their policy and allowed many highly qualified people of India to come to the United States. There was a huge influx of doctors, scientists, professors, engineers and others who come to fulfill their dreams and give better opportunities to their children. Soon the 10 Indian families that were in Terre Haute when we arrived increased to about 150 families.
Now a second generation of Indians call Terre Haute home. They were either born here or came as very small children. They seem to be very motivated and excel in school activities. The India Association of Terre Haute has not only grown in size, but has contributed much to the community. We can be proud of our journey and contributions to our adopted motherland and feel that our children will carry on this fine tradition.
In the Vigo County Historical Museum’s Origins exhibit, the culture of those who came from India to Terre Haute is represented by lovely clothing from their country, as well as a collection of authentic ornamental objects.
