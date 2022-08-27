Historical Treasure: In search of thyme

The smallest of details can make all the difference when putting together a new exhibit at the History Center. As a curator, I think the personal touches that catch your eye are what truly take an educational approach and turn it into an engaging experience. It’s in the details that I find the most gratitude for whatever subject I’m working to display. In the Special Exhibit Gallery on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center you can take a walk through the 100 year journey of the Historical Society. One of the most treasured items on display is a bound book of the society’s first published newsletter, “Leaves of Thyme” volumes 1-4 (1949-53).
Editor of the newsletter and local accomplished architect, Juliet Peddle, must’ve had reason for coming up with the catchy title, but aside from a play on words, our researchers have found only vague mention in past publications. The following statement was taken from the first edition copy.
“Leaves of Thyme comes to you as an experiment. We felt the need for reaching our members with the fuller advanced notice of our meetings than can be put on postal. Also reports of society activities and matters of general historical interest might be especially welcomed by those of our members who are unable to attend meetings because of illness or conflicting meetings.”
The society planted an herb garden to grow a sample of thyme in order to illustrate a graphic for their publication. They searched in local neighborhoods, sent letters to the Herbal Societies and even turned to the dictionary for inspiration. Something that would be quite simple for us in our “thyme” of instant images via the internet, was clearly a frustration to our early founders. Their bounty was ultimately reported as, “…decorative, but not detailed enough for our needs.”
I simply had to have an arrangement of thyme to complete the display alongside the “Leaves of Thyme” book. Taking full advantage of my 21st Century ability to order a look-a-like with free two-day delivery, I anxiously opened the package to find a completely different plant than what was ordered. Enough thyme wasted, I hurried off to the local craft and hobby shop searching for a thyme of my own. As I meandered through the bunches of artificial flower arrangements and sprigs of greenery, in my own frustration, I wondered what Miss Peddle would think of such an abundant floral-topia. Yet even in an endless array of herbal options, I didn’t find an exact match and eventually settled on a close enough resemblance.
Don’t miss your chance to see the 100 Year exhibit at the History Center as it will only be open through November. The Leaves of Thyme is still available for members as a printed newsletter or you can visit the History Center website: vchsmuseum.org and join our mailing list to receive the new digital monthly mini-version.
