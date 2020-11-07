Home Packing Company was founded in Terre Haute in 1907.
It was considered one of the largest and most modern plants of its kind in this part of the state.
Over its years of operation, Home Packing Co. processed anywhere from 350 to over 10,000 hogs a week during its peak operation.
Products were shipped all over the world from the Terre Haute plant.
It was well known for the Dependable brand of hams, bacon, bologna — and the Wabash Brand Pure Lard.
The business met a tragic end on the morning of Jan. 2, 1963, when a massive explosion completely demolished the plant at 400 N. First St., killing 17 and leaving more than 50 seriously injured.
You can learn more about the Home Packing Company at the Vigo County Historical Museum and find this week’s Historical Treasure in the Business & Industries exhibit on the first floor.
This vintage can of Wabash Brand Pure Lard of the Home Packing and Ice Co. once held 50 pounds of lard.
Lard is a semi-solid white fat product obtained by rendering the fatty tissue of the pig.
It was an important commodity in Terre Haute during the early-1900s.
Not only did pork processing plants bring jobs and a steady economy to the area, few home-cooked meals were made without the benefit of lard.
Even during a time when vegetable oils were introduced as a cheaper and healthier alternative to animal fats, lard was still widely used throughout the Midwest.
There are many uses for lard, often used as cooking fat, shortening or even spread like butter.
Historically it has also been used as a facial cleanser, anti-wrinkle cream and can be found among the ingredients of several home remedies.
Before petroleum oil, it also was used in railroad switchman’s signal-lanterns.
To this day, there are many who still insist that there’s no substitute for old-fashioned lard for making the best pastries and pie crust.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open.
With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing and face masks, the museum encourages patrons to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history.
Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
