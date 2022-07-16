Historical Treasure: Ida Husted Harper speaks her mind in Vigo newspaper

Democracy is a form of government in which the power rests in the hands of the people. It is the same form of government that our nation’s founders aimed to forge for its people ages ago.
The framers of our Constitution did form a government that gave political power to its citizens, but only a very specific kind of citizen. Women, along with many other groups, were forbidden from participation in the political process. It took far too many generations of brave freedom-fighting women to protest what they knew was unjust so that they too could become participants in our democracy.
Today we celebrate the contributions to this struggle as we highlight the life of Terre Haute resident, writer and suffragist Ida Husted Harper.
Born in Fairfield, Indiana, in 1851, her family moved to Muncie at a young age where she studied tirelessly and excelled in academics and graduated high school early.
She attended Indiana University before becoming a school teacher in Peru, Indiana. It would be here that she met and wed Thomas Harper, a prominent lawyer and politician.
When the newlyweds moved to Terre Haute in 1871, Ida began her career as a writer for the local newspaper. The Saturday Evening Mail permitted Harper to publish her writings in the editorial section of the paper.
Initially, this would have been done under the pseudonym Mr. John Smith, assumingly because no newspaper would publish the writing of a woman. Before long, her columns were the talk of the town and the editor for the paper offered her wages for her work.
Mr. Harper had reservations about allowing his wife to receive payment, though Ida would not share the same apprehensions and gladly accepted the payment. This would be one of the first of many bold actions Ida would make that fully displayed her dedication to gender equality and independence.
Harper’s premier writings were largely aimed toward a younger, female audience looking to be entertained or advised on their romantic pursuits. Her early works have been called “A mirror of Terre Haute life … as seen by a girl in her early twenties.” Though this would certainly not encapsulate the whole of her writing career.
Later in life, her passions for female empowerment and women’s suffrage guided her to join the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Association where she served as secretary. At this post, she hosted the November 1887 Conference for Women’s Suffrage that was held in Terre Haute at the Naylor Opera House.
The headlining speakers of this conference were national hero for women’s suffrage, Susan B. Anthony alongside local Labor Union leader Eugene V. Debs. In time she would go on to write the extensive biography of Susan B. Anthony as well as three volumes of History of Woman Suffrage.
Because of her inspiring lifetime of writing and social activism to expand democracy for all American citizens, the Vigo County History Center proudly hangs the portrait of Ida Husted Harper in its Historic Hauteans exhibit.
