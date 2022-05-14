Historical Treasure: Hungarian roots run deep in Terre Haute

If you have ever been curious about the rich cultural heritage of Terre Haute, the Vigo County History Center has on display a wonderful collection of artifacts and stories. There, on the 2nd floor of the museum, you’ll learn about the wide range of people that have emigrated here from distant lands. We are a nation of immigrants creating a beautiful mosaic of nationalities and culture, and our city and its people are the beneficiaries of this ethnic amalgamation. People from all corners of the world have brought their ways of life to this city and have left behind remarkable relics that display the sophistication of their homeland.
Looking at the display cabinet that holds artifacts of Hungarian immigrants, anyone would be drawn to the fantastic use of vibrant colors and elaborate design. From clothing and accessories to ceramics and even a shepherd’s flask. The flask that we have on display is brightly colored and festooned with animal fur and floral designs of Hungary’s national flower: the Red Tulip. As so many thousands of Hungarian people started a new life in America, they came to Vigo County as miners, millers and factory workers mostly within the period between 1901 and 1910. The largest cluster of roughly 40 immigrant families settled on the north side of town near what was the Malleable and Manufacturing Company Foundry. It was common within the immigrant communities for men to be the first to arrive. They would find work and a place to live, once their careers and lifestyle became conducive to raising a family, they journeyed back to Hungary to bring their families to their new home in Terre Haute.
Among the most celebrated aspects of Hungarian culture, that still exists today is our very own Hungarian Hall. It was opened in 1909 as the Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society and still operates today at 22nd and Linden streets. It opened after a Hungarian immigrant man passed away without any family present, so the community pulled together their resources and sent this man off with the proper dignity that he deserved. This hall would continue to provide financial assistance to needy families in the community and also conduct wedding and funeral ceremonies in the customary Hungarian style for generations to come. Today, Hungarian Hall is an event center where people can hold weddings, fundraisers and even the occasional traditional dance. Often at these events, it is typical to be served a customary Hungarian red wine known as Egri Bikaver, or “Bulls Blood,” which has become a symbol of National pride of Hungarian descendants around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.