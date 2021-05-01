Historical Treasure: Houseboat on the Wabash

Today’s historical treasure is a photograph of the Wabash River in the archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum. The photo is labeled “Bridge and Houseboat on Wabash” taken May 1897. In the picture is the river, a covered wooden bridge, a man walking along the shore and a houseboat anchored to the riverbank. The picture shows two important aspects of late-19th century river life in Terre Haute, the covered bridge which people, wagons and other traffic crossed, and the houseboats where some of Terre Haute’s citizens lived.
In the years between the Civil War and the turn of the century, houseboat living in Terre Haute was at its peak. Dozens of boats lay tied up at the foot of the city streets, homes to many families. The 1894 City Directory lists some two dozen people whose residences were houseboats.
In 1890, a newspaper story complained that the U.S. Census left out the people on houseboats as well as the people living in shanties along the river, and noted that there were at least a dozen boats on the Wabash River between Walnut Street and the railroad bridge alone.
Houseboat dwellers were mostly local laborers and their families, but there were also a few characters living on the river. One owner apparently re-sold his boat over and over, maintaining possession of it by refusing to leave when the new owner tried to move in. He simple stayed put until they gave up and then sold it to the next person who came along. In the early-20th century, some houseboats served as speakeasies (or “blind pigs” as they were often called) and occasionally harbored gangsters. Reports of drunken and sometime violent behavior on houseboats filled the local newspapers.
Houseboat life was not always easy. The harsh winter of 1886 filled the river with ice and when the water levels dropped, piles of ice six to eight feet high were strewn around. Boats were trapped or sunk or left sitting on dry land. But, as one boat dweller explained, there was no rent to pay in a houseboat and it was as snug and warm a home as any on shore.
By the 20th century, houseboat life had come to an end due to city planning and construction of Fairbanks Park and Paul Dresser Drive. City streets no longer reached all the way to the water’s edge, and the land along the river bank was no longer a place to live on a boat. According to the 1903 City Directory, listing only three houseboat dwellers, most had already gone. The remaining boats on the Wabash were mostly used for leisure rather than as homes.
