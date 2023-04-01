For over half a century the Wabash Fibre Box Company served as a source of cardboard and corrugated product to the Wabash Valley as well as five other states; Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky. At its peak, annual production surpassed 130,000 tons of paperboard.
This paper producing powerhouse was located at 2000 N. 19th Street, beside the Columbian Enameling & Stamping Company. From the time of its establishment in 1924, the Wabash Fibre Box Co. offered jobs to several hundreds of employees over the years of its operation here in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute site was one of the largest box manufacturing plants in the country. It supplied most of the local industry with various cardboard and corrugated boxes. The boxes were made from Wabash Valley straw that was processed at The Weston Paper mill, located at Voorhees and Prairieton Road. It was in 1945 that the two were joined and Wabash Fibre Box Co. became a division of Weson Paper and Manufacturing Co.
They also distributed to other places across the Midwest. To keep up with demand, Wabash Fibre Box opened a box plant in Chicago in 1956. But that was just the beginning. By 1961 another corrugated box plant was built in Fort Wayne and another in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1978. The impressive success of the company eventually caught the eye of an even larger paper producer. In 1998 the company merged with International Paper. Two years later the 19th Street plant closed.
The Vigo County History Center was honored to receive a recent donation of several boxes of items that were left behind when the building was closed. Among the many scrapbooks, product specification binders, and other paper ephemera, the History Center staff and volunteers have a ton of employee photos to filter through, as well as photos of the inside of the plant and machinery. While the majority of the photos are labeled with names of former employees, many are still unknown.
If you are interested in looking through the collection of photos to help identify the multitude of faces, please contact the History Center curator, at suzy.quick@vchsmuseum.org or call 812-235-9717 ex. 3. In addition to the other items mentioned earlier, there is also a typed manuscript, “Board and Boxes a History of the Weston Paper and Manufacturing Co. 1893-1968” written by Carl M. Becker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.