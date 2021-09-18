Historical Treasure: Historic photo offers windows to mysteries past

Every photograph in the collection of the Vigo County Historical Museum tells a unique story. Some of which are well known, some well researched by the great “History Makers” of the past, and some are just a mystery waiting to be solved.
This week’s Historical Treasure is one of the many photos from the museum archives that came with no background story what-so-ever. The story begins with the Madison County Historical Society, who seeing it fit to return the photo to its place of origin, arranged to have it delivered to the Vigo County History Center.
Most likely, it was the reflection of our easily identifiable Vigo County Courthouse seen in the saloon windows, which tipped them off to the photo’s original location. The print itself gives no handwritten indication of its roots. However, upon a closer look you’ll see the Terre Haute Brewing Co. posters pinned to the columns advertising Terre Haute’s “Pilsener Beer.” We believe this photo was taken circa 1891, and being so would’ve placed it during the time Terre Haute Brewing Company was among the largest breweries in the U.S., producing 100,000 barrels per year.
Here’s where the story stops and mystery begins. We don’t know exactly where Ed Evans kept his saloon; aside from the obvious being somewhere across from the Vigo County Courthouse per the reflection in the saloon windows. Normally in a situation like this, the Terre Haute City Directories would clarify the exact location. However, the Ed Evans Saloon is not listed in any of the directories of that era — and here’s why.
According to a July 2nd, 1891 edition of the Terre Haute Daily News, Saloon owner Evans was reportedly arrested and sentenced to two years in the penitentiary for charges of larceny and theft. As it was reported, Evans broke into the home of Clarence McKeevers, stole his wedding suit and committed various thefts around the railroad. Nestled on the news page between a wild story of a quartet narrowly escaping death by a runaway horse carriage and the arrest of several other saloon owners for similar crimes including selling alcohol to minors, Evans own account was a rather detailed one. It seems, Judge Taylor was heartbroken over the pleas of Evans’ mother. However the paper described her as “a very nice woman,” her prayers for her son’s release were denied as the judge reported Evans was a confirmed thief and his release would’ve been a breach of justice. It’s likely the saloon wasn’t open for business long enough to be listed in the city’s directory.
We can only speculate on why a local businessman would take part in such tomfoolery, but if the news reports on the other saloon owners’ arrests are any indication of career influence — the picture becomes clearer. Stories like this one from the rowdier side of the city’s history are plentiful at the Vigo County Historical Museum. And this mysterious photo, another window to the city’s colorful past.
