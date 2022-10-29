The War of 1812 is too often forgotten in American history, though without question it played a vital role. The war was fought on multiple fronts; one of them on the high seas of the Atlantic Ocean and Great Lakes where our sailors battled gallantly against the Royal Navy of Great Britain.
Another front was against British-backed Canadian forces in our unsuccessful attempts to invade Canada in order to relieve our brothers and sisters of the Great White North from the oppressive clutches of British tyranny, though no relief came and was largely unwanted. The final front of this war was waged on our nation’s Western borders, which at that time, would have been Western Indiana.
Tecumseh, the leader of the Shawnee Confederacy, allied his nation with neighboring first nations to resist white settlement as he watched his people’s ancestral homelands being stripped from their grasp one treaty at a time. William Henry Harrison, Indiana’s first territorial governor, was tasked with making this area safe for white settlement as thousands of settlers sought a new life on the frontier. Tragically, these two opposing aspirations could not exist in harmony, and thus, conflict was born.
In order to protect white settlements and facilitate trade along the Wabash River, Fort Harrison was constructed. The primary conflict that happened here was the Siege of Fort Harrison in September of 1812. Warriors of Tecumseh’s Confederacy attacked the fort on the night of September 4.
Harrison was not present for this attack, instead the fort was commanded by General Zachary Taylor, another future president. His soldiers fought tooth and nail to maintain this strategic position. Nevertheless, the allied Indian nations were able to overwhelm the fort with force, surrounding the fort and slaughtering livestock in an attempt to starve the fort’s inhabitants.
The Native American Confederacy laid siege to this fort for eight days, though were never able to capture the fort, despite their glaring numerical advantage. In the end, indigenous casualties were heavy, especially in comparison to only three U.S. fatalities.
The victory for the United States in this conflict promoted increased settlement in the area and the municipality that was established in the immediate vicinity of the fort would later be named Terre Haute.
Indeed, our city’s foundation is a painful, though crucial reminder that this land we call home has not always belonged to us. It was annexed through military conquest toward the pursuit of Statehood. The first step to healing injustice is awareness.
So, if you would like to learn more, a display at the Vigo County History Center shows a detailed model recreation of Fort Harrison as it would have looked in 1812 and was built by Boy Scout troop #31 in 1966.
Visitors can view everything from the barracks and store houses to even an original log that was used to construct the appropriately named “Fort of Two Presidents.”
