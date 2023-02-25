Grace Wilson Evans (1887-1952) was a native of Virginia and a graduate of Fisk University. She also called Terre Haute home. This visionary, social activist and lobbyist was married to Frederick H. Evans, and together they raised eight children, all of whom went on to have successful careers.
As an early social justice activist, in July 1923, she along with other forward-thinking women, helped to establish the Phyllis Wheatley Association in Terre Haute, a nonprofit organization, named after the 18th century author and scholar.
Serving as its first president, one of her early accomplishments was helping to establish the Phyllis Wheatley House (PHA) for local working-class African-American women. The house offered unmarried Black women a sense of security and protection.
Eventually, the PWH was sold to Indiana State Teachers College (ISTC) in 1934 to provide housing for African American female students who were not allowed to stay on ISTC’s campus due to the segregated customs of the time. Reeve Hall, the ISTC state-of-the-art dorm (1925) would not be open to African-American female coeds until the late 1940s/early 1950s.
Due to the fierce advocacy of Evans and others, the College bought the house for the Black female students; however, no counterpart was ever established for Black male students. The house comfortably housed 13 women and served as a Home Economics Practice House. Not only was the house a dorm and a practice house, but it was also a meeting place for African American Students and local Black residents, a part of its history that has gone undocumented.
The PWH also provided the budding teachers with a comfort zone, a refuge. It was an early African American Cultural Center, if you will. One such resident of the PWH was Lena Buchanan who resided at the house during the early 1940s. An education major, she moved from the house only after she married and started teaching at Devaney Elementary School.
The Phyllis Wheatley House that stood two stories tall was located at 1105 Poplar Street. This is currently the only known photo of the house. Unfortunately, there are no known photos of the inside of the house. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the house was very nicely furnished and had a modern kitchen for students to practice cooking. The ISU photo archives hold a picture of a group of African American students who once called the house home (circa 1930s). Unfortunately, the identities of the coeds are currently unknown.
A Historical Treasure herself is the amazing woman who fought for equal treatment of African Americans, especially African American women, Grace Evans. A rare glimpse into the lives of local African American women during the early Twentieth Century are on display at the History Center.
