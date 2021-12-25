The Vigo County History Center is proud to have in its Historical Museum archives a library of historic books and manuscripts. The diverse collection has served a valuable resource to many local historians and researchers throughout time.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a set of books authored by a Terre Haute woman of color whose work and dedication made a tremendous impact on the lives of many.
Dharathula Hood Millender or “Dolly,” as she was affectionately known, was bestowed the title of “Gary’s Historian” for her work to preserve the history of the northwestern Indiana city. However, this educator, librarian, historian, council woman and author was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, in 1920. Growing up on South 14th Street, she and her eight siblings were taught from a young age to be of service to their community. Dolly followed in the inspirational footsteps of her mother, Daisy, a local activist and founder of the Phyllis Wheatley Association, which fought for the equal treatment of African Americans. Dolly taught her daughters this same model and they grew to serve their communities as well, including being very active in the Terre Haute NAACP.
Dolly grew up in an era when radio was king. Her father, Orestes, was a man of South Asian descent. He was one of the only radio technicians in Terre Haute. Graduating with honors from Purdue University, Orestes became the first staff member of color in the School of Engineering. After graduating from Wiley High School, Dolly would matriculate to Indiana State Teachers College, where she excelled in her studies, graduating in 1941. In 1968, she attended Purdue where she earned her master’s degree in educational media. Dolly’s love of books began as a young child and continued throughout her life until her death in 2005 at age 95. In particular, she loved history, especially the history of people of color, and worked all of her life to uncover the lost and hidden history of people of African American descent.
This quest stemmed from her concern that there were few children’s books that told the story of African American heroes. Seeking to remedy this, she published several children’s biographies under the titles “Crispus Attucks: Boy of Valor,” “Martin Luther King: Young Man with a Dream,” “Louis Armstrong: Young Music Maker,” “Crispus Attucks: Black Leader of Colonial Patriots” and “Martin Luther King: History’s All Stars.” Each book, extensively and meticulously researched, chronicles the childhood of these American heroes. The earlier editions were published by The Bobbs-Merrill Company (Indianapolis) as part of its Childhood of Famous Americans Series. The books, which went through many editions and translations, were later published in soft back form by Aladdin Publishing. A first edition hardcopy volume of any of the first three books is rare. Dolly’s books have stood the test of time, because while initially intended for a younger audience, the subjects and their stories have remained relevant and transcends generations.
