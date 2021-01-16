Historical Treasure: Halberstadt longest serving president of Historical Society board

Editor’s note: The Historical Treasure team will honor remarkable volunteer Dipa Sarkar, M.D., with a series of articles she previously contributed to the Tribune-Star. Sarkar passed away at age 89 on Oct. 29, 2020. Her legacy of incredible works truly is a Historical Treasure. This article was published in the Sept. 16, 2007, Valley Life.
Loring C. Halberstadt was elected president of the Vigo County Historical Society in 1947 and served until his death in 1963. He was the longest serving president of the Historical Society’s board of directors. It was during his leadership, that the Historical Museum at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue was opened and made available to the public.
Halberstadt was a teacher and administrator with the local school system for 37 years. He began his teaching career in Sullivan County before coming to Terre Haute in 1920. First serving Terre Haute as a teacher of history at Garfield High School, he later became business manager of the Terre Haute School System, a position he held for 22 years before his retirement in 1957. Prior to that, he served as dean of boys at Gerstmeyer Technical High School.
A former president of the local Retired Teachers Association, Halberstadt was an officer in the local Teacher Credit Union for several years.
He was a columnist for 12 years for the magazine, “School Business Affairs.” The magazine was the official publication of the Association of the School of Business Officials of the United States and Canada. Halberstadt was awarded an honorary life membership in the association at its national convention following his retirement.
After earning a bachelor of arts degree from Indiana State Normal, he went on to receive a master of arts degree from Indiana University. A member of the Sugar Grove Presbyterian Church in Sullivan County since childhood, his memberships also included the Fort Harrison Post 40 of the American Legion.
In March 1963, Halberstadt had a massive heart attack and died suddenly. He left behind his widow, two daughters, several brothers, a sister and two grandchildren. Upon his death, the Vigo County Historical Society lost a true friend and leader.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks visitors are encouraged to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history. Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
