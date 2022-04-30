Historical Treasure: Groundbreaking literature on Black culture started at ISU

Negro American Literature Forum, Black American Literature Forum, and African American Review are the monikers for the groundbreaking journal that originated at Indiana State University in 1967. In the 1960s, with the rise of the American Civil Rights Movement, there emanated a call by both white and Black educators and students for more books and literature about and by Black people. A group of forward thinking white professors in the School of Education at ISU heeded that call and sought to include works by Black authors in their teacher training curricula.
However, they could not readily identify, access or acquire a significant number of works by Black authors to include, although they knew such works existed. Dismayed by the lack of resources, this group of professors launched the journal, Negro American Literature Forum (NALF). The journal was to prepare its students (all its students) for the 21st Century classroom and world. The goal was to be a forum for the acquisition, dissemination and discussion of Black literature, both published and yet to be published.
The Forum was created to serve both school and university levels. The journal’s editors first desired to collect the Black literature, known and unknown. To educate themselves and then their students about this literature so new generations of preservice teachers (Black and white) could then teach their students. Black literature was not a part of the standard American English textbook at that time. The journal’s founders wanted to remedy the glaring omission in U.S. teacher preparation and student development.
After a couple of name changes and shifts in its mission, the impressive journal became the African American Review (AAR) in 1992 to stay in sync with people of color’s desire to identify with their African roots. Sadly, in 2004, this prestigious journal (published by Johns Hopkins University Press) was relocated to St. Louis University where it currently remains. The journal’s move to St. Louis went largely unnoticed. However, the loss of the journal was a true loss to ISU and Terre Haute, for the journal had originated in Terre Haute and had become a world class journal from its perch in Terre Haute.
Today, very few local people know of the journal, its origins or of its unceremonious removal from Indiana State University. However, this hidden history needs to be revealed for the significant contribution of the journal to the field of Black literature. Today, the journal, the official publication of the Modern Language Association’s Division on Black American Literature and Culture, remains relevant and continues to be an organ for scholarly essays on African American literature, visual arts, culture, etc. and for insightful conversations among writers. This week’s Historical Treasure is a set of journals from each of the named periods. Published quarterly. Today, the early editions are rare and highly collectible.
