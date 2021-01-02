Historical Treasure: Greeting cards an important part of our lives

Editor’s note: The Historical Treasure team will honor remarkable volunteer Dr. Dipa Sarkar with a series of articles she previously contributed to the Tribune-Star. Sarkar passed away at age 89 on Oct. 29, 2020. Her legacy of incredible works truly is an Historical Treasure. This article was published in the Jan. 11, 2009, Valley Life.
As we have just celebrated the Christmas holiday and are welcoming the New Year, it seems quite appropriate to talk about greeting cards, which have become a very important and essential part of our lives. New Year’s Day signifies the end of one year and the beginning of another year. People from all over the world celebrate this day with great expectation, joy and hope. While it is not so common today, extending good wishes on New Year’s with greeting cards to friends and family was more often done in the past. New Year’s Day dates back to the adoption of the ancient Roman lunar calendar, which consisted of only 304 days, but later it was changed to the Gregorian calendar, which is our modern form.
The custom of sending greeting cards can be traced far back to ancient Chinese and Egyptian civilizations. The Chinese used paper and Egyptians used papyrus scrolls. By the early-1400s paper greeting cards were being exchanged in Europe, especially in Germany. The first known published Christmas card appeared in London in 1843 when Sir Henry Cole hired a famous artist, John Horsley, who designed beautiful cards.
Louis Prang, a German immigrant, started a color lithographic business in 1856 that led to the beginning of the greeting-card industry. In the early-1870s, his reproductions of great paintings surpassed other arts craftsmen and he had huge success, not only in the United States, but in Europe and Great Britain.
After World War II, new publishers picked up the business. During World War II, the card business helped the government by selling war bonds and provided inspiring cards to the soldiers, lifting their spirits.
Since the 1950s, the greeting card business has exploded. Hallmark cards and American Greetings are the largest producers in the world. Recycled papers are also used since 1970. Now greeting cards are available for every imaginable occasion, and with every kind of message. Just a piece of folded paper with a matching envelope or even a postcard can carry all the human emotions across the world and help us to be in touch with each other. Now, electronic greeting cards (email) are signs of progress.
