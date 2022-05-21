Historical Treasure: “Go West Young Man”

This article is part of the collection of unpublished works by the late Dipa Sarkar.
“Go West, young man, go West,” is an often quoted expression, which was first used in 1851 by John B. Soule, who was an editor for the T.H. Express. Ninety-nine percent of Americans however, mistakenly thought that it was written by Horace Greely who was the editor of the N.Y. Tribune. Greely quoted John B. Soule and wrote, “Go West young man and grow up with the country.” However, in 1837, “the year of national ruin,” when the country was in the grip of one of the worst panics in its history. In New York City, one man in every three was unemployed. Greely wrote, “If you cannot pay $1.25 an acre for your farm, then just squat because West is your place.” The “West” at that time meant prairie states whose waters flow into Mississippi. In later years however, he was somewhat disillusioned about the West. Greely’s main significance in American history is that people give him credit for the nomination and election of Abraham Lincoln as president.
Soule was also inspired by another famous Indiana man, Col. Richard W. Thompson, who was a lawyer and a representative in Congress from Indiana. This week’s Historical Treasure is the autograph of Col. Thompson written on a page of stationary from the Terre Haute House. When Richard Thompson was 10 years old, his mother died and his father married a grandniece of George Washington. At the age of 18 he was sent on a long horseback ride to look for land. Thompson crossed the mountain and traveled to Kentucky, as he was deeply interested in the West. He was very impressed with the richness of the land and also various trades with Indians, particularly in Kansas City and St. Louis areas of Missouri. Immense prairie lands, rivers, fine springs, grazing lands, and camping grounds seemed like tremendous opportunity for further exploration and extension of the United States.
However, Thompson returned, and eventually settled in Terre Haute, where he became a lawyer. He was a strikingly handsome, tall man, with a charming smile, and was a great public speaker. In 1877, when Hayes became president, he appointed Thompson as Secretary of Navy. After four years he resigned and became chairman of the American Committee of Panama Canal Company. Thompson was a Whig until the formation of the Republican Party. He was referred to as “Grand old man” of Terre Haute, and a bronze bust of him is in the yard of the Court House. The slogan, “Go West, young man, go West,” has not only inspired people, but has become one of the most unforgettable phrases of Vigo County history.
Later, Theodore Roosevelt also took great interest in the West and even today, people always try to move to the West for better opportunities and wealth.
