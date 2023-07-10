From currently trending British television shows and “true crime” podcasts to the British Beatlemania of the 1960’s, it seems America’s fascination with all things English has been around for centuries. In the late 1800’s and into the 20th century the utmost influencer of the day was none other than the celebrated author, Charles Dickens.
The renowned literary genius was not only a well-versed writer, but a storyteller who’s tapestry was woven with the social-economic significance of his time. Many of the hardships Dickens wrote of, he had known firsthand.
Born on Feb. 7, 1812, in Portsmouth England, Charles was the second born of eight children. His early childhood was fairly lavish, but only until his father’s exceeding debt landed him in debtor’s prison. At 12, Charles was sent to live with a family friend, forced to abandon his education, and take a job applying labels onto cans of boot polish at a boot blacking factory.
His mother and younger siblings went to the prison to live with his father. Young Charles visited his family at the Marshalsea debtor’s prison once a week. It was in this setting he gained insight into his later writings. Further inspiration was found in the harsh working conditions at the filthy, rat infested boot blacking factory. By the age of 14, he was moved to the Wellington House Academy. Reportedly, the institution was a poor example of a place for learning. It has been described with all the cruel horrors of, well… a Dickens novel.
Dickens the writer eventually emerged. Coming forth as a freelance journalist at first, Charles found his way in the world and his purpose. Charles Dickens fought back against an oppressive system with the strongest weapon he had, a pen and paper. Every published work dealt a powerful blow to expose the terrible living conditions of the working class and the poor.
He earned his first great success in 1836 with the “Pickwick Papers.” This week’s Historical Treasure is a hardcover, 1879 Unabridged Edition, Volume 1 titled, “The Works of Charles Dickens Volume 1” published by Collier Publication. Forty illustrations are scattered throughout this tome which includes the following books: Oliver Twist, David Copperfield, Our Mutual Friend, Great Expectations, Little Dorrit, and Martin Chuzzlewit.
The book has gold gilding on the page ends. But it’s not the contents of the book itself that make this such a special piece to the collection at the Vigo County History Center. Inside the front pages there is an inscription signed by another well-known advocate for social-economic reform, Eugene V. Debs.
