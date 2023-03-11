The Vigo County History Center recognizes Gibault School for over 100 years of commitment to education in this two-part series on the story of Gibault.
If you drive south on Highway 41 about six miles, you will see a sign on your right that reads, “Gibault Children’s Services.” This marks the entrance to what for years was known as Gibault School for Boys, now simply Gibault, Inc. — a place where boys and girls who have gone through some type of traumatic experience can get help. Gibault accepts youth from all over Indiana and the Midwest and from all faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds.
Gibault serves students from ages 6 to 21; the length of their stay varies. In addition to a regular curriculum, the program is divided into four areas of need: CARE, PAST, ABLE (autism and related), and PTRF. Unlike the first three, PTRF is a locked facility dealing with more severe issues. All are staff-secure, and all staff/employees are trained in trauma informed care. Gibault is also licensed by the Indiana Department of Child Services and is COA accredited.
A behavioral plan is determined for each individual after they meet with a therapist and an on-site psychologist. An agenda is established including the individual and parents/ caretakers, the program is put into motion using a holistic approach. In addition to residential services, the school offers day treatment and outpatient counseling. For more information, visit Gibault.org.
Alumni visit to talk about their successes and to see what changes have been made to the campus. You can visit the campus as well by calling (812)-298-3126 or by email: marketing@gibault.org. Tours can be arranged Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The huge old sign on the hillside that once marked the entrance is gone, but out of sight, away from distractions, is the campus where the important work of “providing life-changing opportunities for children, adults, families, and communities” continues.
A short timeline of items of interest:
- 1921: Babe Ruth sent signed baseballs to Gibault’s opening.
- 1944: Two former alumni were killed in World War II, one in a raid over Naples, the other MIA.
- 1958: Coach Elmer Layden, one of the fa,es Notre Dame football team’s Four Horsemen, gave a talk to the boys.
- 1967: Former alumnus Franklin Mark Osanka, U.S. Marine paratrooper, frogman, and guerilla fighter during the Vietnam War visited Gibault. He wrote the book, “Modern Guerilla Warfare.”
- 1969: Alumni Gary Haley killed in South Vietnam.
- 1983: Eva Kor, Holocaust survivor told students about her experiences in the Auschwitz, Germany, Concentration Camp.
- 2001: Females were admitted to Gibault.
- 2013: Michele Madley became the first female CEO of Gibault, a position she still holds.
- 2023: Most recent accomplishment was a merge began with Campagna Academy, (formerly known as Hoosier Boys’ Town) in Schererville, Indiana.
