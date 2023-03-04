The Vigo County History Center recognizes Gibault School for over 100 years of commitment to education in this two-part series on the story of Gibault.
In 1909 the Indiana Knights of Columbus (K of C), a Catholic fraternal organization began considering a home to serve Catholic boys who, because of socio-economic conditions, parental problems or the like had become delinquent. Plans were started as early as 1911, but they were interrupted by World War I. In 1921, one of the country’s best-known distillers, Fred B. Smith, who had made his business in Terre Haute, wanted to leave due to the effects of prohibition. He owned 60 acres of land in Allendale where he lived in a “Prairie Style” home he had built, in a style popularized by Frank Lloyd Wright. His estate, valued at $200,000, was sold to the Knights of Columbus for $70,000 to use as a “refuge for wayward boys.” Thus, the Gibault Home for Boys was born at 5901 Dixie Bee Road (Highway 41) six miles southwest of Terre Haute. Its first director was Reverend Michael Gorman from the Diocese of Indianapolis.
But why the name “Gibault?” Born in Montreal, France, Pierre Gibault (1737-1804) was a French-Canadian Jesuit priest, assigned to work with Native Americans and settlements along the Wabash River. His headquarters at Fort Kaskaskia in Illinois, at the time were in French territory. During the Revolutionary War, the fort was captured by George Rogers Clark. Father Gibault became a steadfast supporter of Clark and the Americans against the British. He became known as the “Patriot Priest.” In recognition of Gibault’s work, the K of C named their school in his honor.
At first, the Smith home was large enough to house both the administration and 25 boys. They started with 13. Early on, the boys were expected to help farmers in the adjacent properties. In 1934, the Holy Cross Brothers from Notre Dame took over the running of the facility until 1981 when it was turned over to the lay staff. During this era of growth, more buildings and staff were needed. The old Smith mansion was torn down in 1978 to make room for a new residence hall. A swimming pool, gymnasium and sports field were among the additions. Changes were made in regard to the school’s population in 2001. No longer would gender be a factor to admission. The first female students attended at the main campus.
A master plan for the campus was introduced in 2002 to be completed over 5 to 10 years which included buildings renovation, repurposing of some buildings, new residence halls, a bigger gym, a new entrance and a smaller staff-to-student ratio. By the time of Gibault’s 100th anniversary in 2021, the facility had grown to house 126 youth. The campus included a chapel, high schools, counseling and social services.
