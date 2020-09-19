Historical Treasure: Frederick Douglass autographs Terre Haute House stationary

In the late-19th century Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) was the best-known African American male, not just in the United States, but internationally. Born into slavery in 1818, he escaped bondage in 1838, before going on to be a political leader, writer, orator, activist and suffragist and achieving a stature that was unprecedented at the time. Although many people are familiar with him and his accomplishments, most are not familiar with his connection to Terre Haute and a piece of history that he left in the city.
Douglass visited Terre Haute at least nine times from 1868 to 1888. His first two visits were in March 1868 as a guest of the minister of the Allen Chapel, the historical AME Church that had once been part of the Underground Railroad. To raise money to expand the popular church, Douglass, a rock star of his era, was invited to speak twice. While his speech was delivered at the popular Dowling Hall in downtown Terre Haute, he was not allowed to stay at the city’s premier hotel — the Terre Haute House — as segregationist Jim Crow laws were alive and well in the city.
Douglass’ third and fourth visits were in 1870 with him passing through town on his way to a Rockville speaking engagement. (Terre Haute was dubbed “the Crossroads of America” with major road and rail junctions). However, perhaps as a testament to his celebrity, at this time he was allowed to stay at the Terre Haute House. The fifth visit in 1872 witnessed Douglass speaking at the local Opera House on his recent experiences in Santa Domingo.
In October 1884 (visits six and seven), he visited Terre Haute twice in a political capacity to campaign for James Blaine, the Republican candidate for the presidency. (Democrat Grover Cleveland would ultimately win the presidency).
In 1886, in his eighth and penultimate visit, Douglass was in town as part of the annual Emancipation Proclamation ceremony, which was very popular in Terre Haute in the late-1800s and well into the 20th century. And, in 1888, in his ninth and perhaps his final visit to the city, he gave a noteworthy and rousing speech winning over a diverse audience.
It was apparently while a guest at the Terre Haute House on one of the October 1884 visits that he autographed a piece of hotel stationary. Who the lucky recipient was or how it came to be part of the local History Center’s collection is unknown, but what is indisputable is the authenticity and superb condition of the signature, having been kept in a box of African American memorabilia at the former Vigo County Historical Museum for decades.
While seemingly a modest artifact, the signature with its exquisite penmanship and generous exhortation, commemorates the presence of one of the giants of American history in Terre Haute at a time when race relations were still legally and culturally discriminatory.
