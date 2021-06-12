Historical Treasure: Four Flushers hat reminder of Terre Haute barbershop quartet's storied success

Lying within the vast expanses of the Vigo County Historical Museum’s clothing collection lies an item that helped entertain not only thousands from the American Midwest, but also evoked the emotions of our neighbors across the pond not once, but twice.
However plain in appearance, the hat once worn by James Conway “Con” Harrold during his barbershop quartet’s concerts and comedy skits bears a striking resemblance to “custodian helmets” worn by British police officers. In fact, the black hat is decorated with a silver badge above the front rim with the words “Police Officer” encircling the letters “PC.” Although forgotten by many since the group retired in 1989, the hat tells the story of perhaps one of the greatest barbershop quartets to emerge from Terre Haute, or possibly the Midwest overall.
Receiving inspiration from the 1950s quartet known as the “Home Towners,” Harrold wanted to create a barbershop quartet that would not only sing and give comedy skits, but also play instruments such as the guitar and bass fiddle. By 1972, the quartet known as the Four Flushers was born. Consisting of Harrold, Wayne Jenkins, Bud McCammon, and Byron Smith (who would be replaced upon death by Donn Jones in 1987), the quartet was named after an old poker term meaning to bluff your opponent into thinking you have a winning hand. This naming would soon prove fitting, as the group often joked in front of audiences that they were bluffing by pretending to be something that they were not.
Right from the start, the Four Flushers were an instant hit and were given offers from all over the U.S.; however, fearing the fate destined for “big time” lifestyles, the group declined offers to play at many prestigious places, including the famed Carnegie Hall. Ironically, the group agreed to play oversees for a British college in 1985, and returned to England for a second tour in 1989, just before they decided to retire.
Although out of commission since the 1990s, two of the quartet’s members were inducted into the Wabash Valley’s Musician Hall of Fame in 2008, thus solidifying their place in the history of Terre Haute. Harrold’s policeman’s hat, along with the costumes worn by other members of the quartet, are all located within the Vigo County Historical Museum’s clothing collection. Visit us to learn more about the Four Flushers or other Wabash Valley musicians.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and how to become a member.
