Historical Treasure: Fort Harrison gavel

A paper written by John G. Biel on the history of Fort Harrison is among treasured items archived at the Vigo County Historical Society Museum.
The following two excerpts are from his report.
“Fort Harrison, located about 3 miles north of the City of Terre Haute, on the east bank of the beautiful Wabash River, twice protected the American frontier in the westward advance of civilization in this great nation. This contribution to the history of the development of the westward movement of the people in settling the Old Northwest Territory cannot be secured adequately. Without it, the suppositions and conjectures are unlimited, but with it, the safety of the settlers and the protection of the orderly advance of civilization at a critical time in the history of this nation was assured.”
General William Henry Harrison had tried for over a year to get permission to build a fort closer to Prophet’s Town, finally getting that permission in late summer of 1811.
“Harrison collected together about 900 men and, with supplies in wagons drawn by oxen and with supplies going by boat up the Wabash, he left the old Fort at Vincennes on September 26th, 1811 to go into the uncharted New Purchase to erect his fort. He followed the old Piankeshaw Indian trail which led out from Vincennes up the Wabash. It took seven days to go from Vincennes to the small Indian town of We-a-te-no which was where the City of Terre Haute now stands. He arrived on October 2, 1811, pitched camp and immediately started building a fort on the high ground along the Wabash River just above the camp. It took his men 25 days to build the Fort. It was completed on October 27, 1811, dedicated that day and named in honor of General William Henry Harrison.”
Even the importance of the Fort in our history did not save that historic building after it was decommission and abandoned in 1822.
We have no documentation as to who took and used the timbers.
The Vigo County History Center has one timber and one artifact that was made from one of the logs from the Fort.
The timber is part of the Tours of Duty exhibit and in the collection is a gavel.
A tag tied to the gavel has what little information we have on the artifact.
“Made from log that was in Ft. Harrison. Presented by Carl Frericks. Duplicates were presented in 1949 to: Sherman Minton, District Court – Terre Haute, Joe Kyle, Exalted Ruler – Elks, Carleton Shidler, Ch. Of Commerce.”
