In 2019 when Lori Lightfoot was elected mayor of Chicago, she became the first African American female mayor of that city, but not the first female — that honor went Jane Byrne.
In 1987, this protégé of long time Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and underdog became the first female mayor of Chicago. Byrne, a native Chicagoan (May 24, 1933-Nov. 14, 2014), served as mayor from 1979 to 1983. Byrne was the daughter of Katherine Burke, a housewife and William Burke, vice president of Inland Steel Co. In 1959, at 25 years of age, she became a widow and single mom when her Marine pilot husband William died in a plane crash. She would marry her second husband Jay McMullen in 1978.
Byrne was first bitten by the political bug when she worked for the John F. Kennedy campaign in Chicago. She subsequently held several positions in the Chicago city government. Along the way, she caught the eye of Mayor Daley who eventually named her to his cabinet, becoming the first woman ever in such a role.
With the endorsement of prominent local leaders such as Jesse Jackson, Byrne achieved a 51 percent to 49 percent victory in the 1979 primary over incumbent Mayor Michael Bilandic. This underdog then went on to a landslide win with 82.1 percent of the vote, the largest margin ever in Chicago mayoral election history. Bryne defeated the great Chicago Machine to become the 50th mayor of Chicago.
This legendary mayor and “Taste of Chicago” founder has ties to Terre Haute. Byrne attended Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in western Vigo County for the first year of her college career. It was perhaps at SMWC where she honed her leadership skills and her activist spirit.
Founded in 1848 by the Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s mission states: “challenging students to think critically, become leaders and effect change through knowledge and virtue rooted in our Catholic foundation.”
Her four mayoral campaigns (1979, 1983, 1987, 1992) were not uneventful. The Historical Treasure for this week is a set of her campaign buttons, each of which provides a glimpse of each campaign.
As a nod to General Douglass MacArthur, the “I Shall return” button, references her determination after defeat in her second and third campaigns to Harold Washington, the first African American mayor of Chicago.
Still another button, “Latinos Para Byrne 87” emphasizes the great support that the mayor received from the Chicago Latino community. An additional button, “The Write in Mary Jane” button provides the date of the primary election (April 12, 1983) and sheds light on the fact that Byrne was not on the ballot.
And the “Blame Jane” button references the issues that befell her administration. 2.25 inches, yellow in color, with Byrne in a pink pantsuit, the button depicts her in an unflattering light.
