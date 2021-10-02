Historical Treasure: Fashioning Vigo County: The 1970s Ultrasuede craze

Last week a cool breeze swept into the Wabash Valley. It blew into town as if overnight and carried with it a kaleidoscope of colored leaves and a Harvest Moon. The fall season always brings a welcome change of scenery and this year, at the Vigo County Historical Museum, a new look is coming to the Meis Department store windows. Take a stroll down the Main Street Exhibit and you’ll be stepping back in the groove of the 1970s.
Before the doors closed on Terre Haute’s last large downtown department store, Meis was caught up in one of the biggest fashion trends to hit the market, Ultrasuede.
As one of the first suede alternatives to arrive on scene and the original manmade ultra-microfiber fabric, Ultrasuede was created in 1970 by Japanese scientist Miyoshi Okamoto. Okamoto and his colleague, Dr. Toyohiko Hikota, worked for Toray Industries, manufacturers of fibers and textiles. Their Ultrasuede product was a much sought-after synthetic substitute for genuine leather and suede. Not only was it a softer alternative to leather, it could be machine washed and tumble-dried.
As loose, slinky fabrics of the 1970s were draped over storefront mannequins in dazzling colors and wild patterns, Ultrasuede steps in and smoothly took the spotlight. Once the bestselling Halston Ultrasuede shirtdress was introduced in 1973 sales skyrocketed. Stores couldn’t keep the new product on the shelves. Soon it was featured in collections by all the world’s top fashion designers. From the runways of Paris and New York City to Terre Haute’s Boulevard Room, the timeless and unique trend made a spectacular debut across the globe.
In Japan the brand name for Ultrasuede is “Ecsaine” and today it is not only used for jackets and skirts. The soft material has been adapted for automobile upholstery, shoes, luggage, furniture and other interior decorating. There are other lines of competitors that make similar synthetic products, but there is only one Ultrasuede.
Be sure to visit the Vigo County Historical Museum this season and see the collection of Ultrasuede pieces once sold in the Meis Department store.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and membership details.
