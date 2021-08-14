Historical Treasure: Fancy collar makes stylish appearance at History Center

Fancy or fashionable collars have been around since before the 16th century. From Queen Elizabeth I — big detachable ruff collar — to more modern times, the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020 — the lacy jabot collar. The Vigo County Historical Museum has a jabot collar in its historic clothing collection from Terre Haute resident Fanny Burgheim Blumberg.
The Blumberg family has donated many items to the museum over the years, including personal artifacts, copies of artwork, photographs and copies of her books. This week’s Historical Treasure is thought to date back to the 1930s to ‘40s. The jabot collar was extremely popular at the start of the 20th century. A jabot, also known as a “neck doily,” is designed in various shapes and sizes and is detachable. During this time, they were typically lacy and embroidered. Women had many of them and they were often given as gifts.
Making an embroidered design, they would use a transfer sheet and a pencil to transfer a creative design, then sew the desired design to the fabric. This collar connects at the neck of a shirt or dress with a ribbon, binding or hook-and-eye attachment. It fits over an existing collar or neckline to decorate it. During the 1930s the white collar was placed on a colorful or patterned dress or shirt to add style.
The 1930s were a financially challenging time because of The Great Depression and many made their own clothes. Sometimes they would simply make collars out of embroidered handkerchiefs. The jabot collar was a simple, yet stylish, way to add style to a garment and give new life to an older garment. Along with Fanny Blumberg’s collar there were two lacy wrist cuffs in the box of donation items.
Blumberg was an artist, author and philanthropist. She knew poet James Whitcomb Riley and she submitted her own writings to various children’s magazines. She married Terre Haute lawyer Benjamin Blumberg in 1916. They had four children and she continued to write some, but mostly took care of her children during the 1920s and 1930s.
Her interest as an artist began when she became friends with May Levan Joyce. The Terre Haute interior decorator along with other skilled artists such as Gilbert Wilson, helped nurture Blumberg’s artistic talent. As her talent developed, she even had her artwork featured in galleries throughout the United States.
When visiting the Vigo County Historical Museum drop by the new “Vigo Inspired Arts & Artists” exhibit, where Blumberg is featured. One of her early paintings and some of her photos are on display.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and museum membership.
