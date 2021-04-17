Historical Treasure: Extra! Extra! Read all about the Tribune-Star

“Extra! Extra! Read All About It” was a familiar refrain I remember while shopping on Wabash Avenue with my mother in the 1950s as newsboys hawked their newspapers. I also recall hearing the newspaper hit our front porch as the paperboy rode by on his bike, and squabbling with my sister on Sundays over who would see the “funnies” first.
The newspaper mirrors a community. Its people, growth, daily life, and history are reflected on the printed page. A day was not complete until the newspaper had been read, and its news, sports, weather, features, advertising and obituaries digested. This week’s Historical Treasure is a canvas newspaper bag imprinted with “TS” for Tribune-Star. Paperboys rolled up their newspapers and put them in the bag which made for easy carrying and gave protection from the weather.
The Tribune was founded in 1894 and was sold to James Solomon Barcus in 1902. Barcus also bought the Terre Haute Gazette, which dates to about 1869, and merged with the Tribune. The Star, founded in 1903, acquired the Terre Haute Post in 1929, and was bought by the owners of the Tribune in 1931. In the 1920s, strong political party affiliation was an accepted part of journalism so the Star presented the Republican perspective while the Tribune represented the Democratic view. Their content makes newspapers an important historical resource.
The Tribune and Star were sold in late 1982 to Ingersoll Publications. In 1983 the morning Star and afternoon Tribune merged to become the morning published Tribune-Star as part of a nationwide trend away from afternoon newspapers. Ownership changed several times over the years. The T-S covers the Wabash Valley area of Indiana and Illinois. A 230-day strike shut down both the Tribune and Star in 1964-65.
One of the most popular sections of the Tribune-Star, and my favorite, was the rotogravure also called the “Roto” or “brown section,” published from September 1928 to July 1979, which featured an eclectic collection of photos of individuals and local groups.
The Terre Haute Children’s Museum and a motel now occupy the original offices of the Tribune-Star at 721-725 Wabash Avenue. In 2005-06, the newspaper offices were moved to south Seventh Street, and the printing facility relocated to east Margaret Avenue.
Today, the Terre Haute Tribune-Star is a morning, daily newspaper; except Tuesday and Sunday. It is available in both printed form and online, owned by CNHI LLC.
