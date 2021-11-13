Historical Treasure: Duane Klueh Jersey and Photograph

In the Schools & Sports Exhibit at the Vigo County History Center there are several items on display that represent Terre Haute’s rich history of athletic champions. Today’s historical treasure from the Vigo County Historical Society Museum is a jersey and photograph of Duane Klueh.
Kleuh was a high school standout in basketball in Terre Haute, a star in the Indiana State University basketball team under John Wooden, and, after playing professional basketball, the head coach of men’s basketball at ISU from 1955 to 1967. He is a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition to his achievements in basketball, Klueh also was an accomplished tennis player.
In high school, Klueh played basketball for Terre Haute State High (ISU’s lab school) leading them to a state ranking, as co-captain his senior year. He also lettered four years in tennis and two years in baseball. When Klueh graduated from high school in 1943 he went into the Navy, serving in World War II. He served onboard the USS Wasp, a newly built aircraft carrier that replaced a previous incarnation of the ship that torpedoed in operations near Guadalcanal. The new Wasp also saw service in the Pacific, fighting in the Marianas Campaign including Wake Island.
The jersey and photograph in the museum’s collection come from Klueh’s time on the Wasp where he clearly continued playing basketball while serving on the ship. The bright yellow jersey is marked with Wasp and the number 11.
The photograph shows Klueh in his jersey, seated in the front row left alongside the rest of the Wasp team. Basketball was played in a court in the hangar deck of the carrier, a deck below the flight deck where planes were stored serving the same function as an airplane hangar at an airport.
A video clip of a game on board the Wasp around that time shows the wall of the hangar deck that formed the court marked with the warning, “Beware of Propellers” in large letters.
After the war, Klueh returned to Terre Haute to play basketball for ISU. He assembled an impressive record, including second in the nation in points scored his junior year. He was drafted by the Celtics in 1949, and he played for the Denver Nuggets and Fort Wayne Pistons before turning to coaching. He coached high school basketball in Indiana and then returned to ISU as head coach in 1955.
