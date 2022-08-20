Historical Treasure: Dressed for the occasion

Of all the fantastic gowns in the collection at the Vigo County History Center, few would rival the exquisite historic beauty of this week’s Historical Treasure. An evening gown once owned by Alice Ijams Benbridge was donated to the Historical Society in 1976, shortly after her death at the age of 92. Many other artifacts from the Ijams’ estate accompanied the dress, the majority being dresses or personal items belonging to Alice.
Her parents, Sallie (Warren) and William Putnam Ijams doted on their only daughter all the luxuries of a prominent family. The family owned the world-famous racehorse, Axtel, and the thousand acres Warren horse park & stables. William not only played a foundational role in the creation of the Four-Corner-Track, but also founded the American Trotting Association, worked as president of the Indianapolis Belt Railroad, and purchased the Indiana Steel Company.
Alice may have been privileged with the life of a Terre Haute princess, but her education was also of high regard. She earned a graduate degree at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. After her parents passed away the estate was left to Alice and her two brothers.
So unique is the robin egg blue dress with its lace frills, and satin brocade measures an 18-inch waistline and stands approximately 53 inches from the floor to shoulder. It was displayed at the 100th anniversary of the Emeline Fairbanks Library at the ISU Art Gallery in 2006 along with other important pieces of the Historical Society collection.
As we celebrate the opening of a new exhibit at the History Center to honor our 100 year anniversary, it seemed a worthy occasion to invite the Alice Ijams Benbridge gown to dazzle museum visitors. You can see the gown and other items that represent our history in the Special Exhibit Gallery on the museum’s 2nd floor at the opening of the new exhibit on Aug. 30.
