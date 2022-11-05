In this week’s Historical Treasure, the museum is sharing a written report on Dr. Narsi Patel’s book, “Pinch yourself and Touch Someone, A Wake-up Call For Your Soul.” The report was written by Dr. Dipa Sarkar, who’s unpublished and hand-written documents have been donated to the Vigo County History Center by her daughter, Rumu Sarkar.
It is an honor for me to write a review of this book at the request of Dr. Narsi Patel. I met Dr. Narsi Patel in late August of 1969 when my husband Dr. Anil K. Sarkar and I along with our very young daughter came to Terre Haute. We are Pathologists (now retired) and we joined the laboratory group of Union Hospital.
Narsi and we both came from India and now belong to Indian diaspora. He came from the state of Gujarat (West India). Who said, “East and West, the twain shall never meet”? We proved this to be wrong. From the first day we met, we bonded immediately and later I understood why. The common factor was Sri Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel laureate poet of India-1913. Narsi was educated in Shantiniketan University which was established by the poet, Rabindranath Tagore.
My own mother was also a scholar of Rabindranath in 1936. With her heavenly voice, she was famous for Rabindra Sangeet. Our family was immersed in Tagore’s writings and songs.
When I read Narsi’s book I was intrigued by the usage of his words. He wrote in short paragraphs with a title and he expressed it so beautifully. He showed mastery of the English language by using small but distinct words expressing the right meaning causing no confusion. It was a simple delight the words were floating peacefully in a calm river. It is a very pleasing, emotionally charged book. It touches every body of people from East or West, rich or poor, man or woman. It stirs every human emotion and gives a pause to think. You will have a happy smile or you may cry, but when you finish this book it will remain with you forever.
I was very fortunate that I got to know Narsi, his wife and their lovely children, grandchildren and son in-law.
