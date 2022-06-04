Historical Treasure: Diary shows day-to-day life of doughboy

In the museum’s collection is a small leather folio carried by Pvt. Russell Harrison Kuhlman during World War I. Russell Kuhlman was born Nov. 19, 1893, to John C. and Rosa (Hofsetter) Kuhlman of Terre Haute. His older brother was named Ray and his younger sister was named Easter. John, Russell’s father, was a barber. Russell was jewelry salesman before being “enrolled” in the Army on April 26, 1918, at age 24. Further research into the life of Russell reveals that he married Elsie Lloyd on June 26, 1926. He died on Dec. 16, 1971, and is buried in Highland Lawn Cemetery.
The folio is tan leather and measures, when opened, 9 inches wide and 6 inches tall. There is a pocket on either side. On the right side is a pocket for carrying small things and underneath is a space holding a copy of the New Testament. On the left side the folio contains a small diary, 2 ½ by 4 inches, in which Russell describes his time in the Army. A side note is that the diary was made by a French firm H &Ce in Paris. The first entry is dated April 27. This was before he was in France. It’s unknown whether he started his diary before or after he was in France. It reads as if he bought a diary which happened to be made in France, when he started his military service because the first entry was also the first day he went to camp. He served in the 146 Ambulance Company, 112 Sanitary Train, 37th Division. A “sanitary train” did not run on railroad tracks, it was a truck/wagon convoy.
In the diary, he describes moving from one camp to the next in France and Belgium, being shelled and bombarded by the Germans, meeting with French troops and describing the country side when taking short sightseeing trips. He also tells about meeting French and Belgium people, eating at local cafes, getting drunk, going to church, and being on KP (kitchen) duty. In other words, the diary describes the day-to-day life of a doughboy — terrorizing attacks, routine days and idyllic sojourns.
This Historical Treasure is just one of the many items in the museum’s extensive military archives collection. The Vigo County History Center is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.