This time of year seems the busiest of all. Terre Haute and surrounding areas of the Wabash Valley have something festive going on nearly every week through the end of the year. It’s always a fun struggle to decide which events will make the “to-do list” and which I’ll have to squeeze in next year. Sometimes I wonder how Hauteans of yesteryear managed all their bustling about in the holiday season. No doubt, they were wise enough not to overcrowd their agenda and made a time of rest a much higher priority than we do today.
Sure enough, I found an interesting answer among the thousands of artifacts and historical perspectives at the Vigo County History Center. A timeless treasure with a story to tell. Neatly displayed in the Transportation Exhibit, a railroad pocket watch rests silently behind glass. The model 9 (open face) Sangamo Special was introduced in 1913, and made in available in 19, 21, and 23-jewel versions. It was widely used in railroad service. The one on display here is a 23–jewel version.
In order to keep the train schedule on time, a well-functioning pocket watch was important. It was by the pocket watch that the engineers, conductors and operating crew set their day; for a railroader it had to be exact. The Springfield Watch Company, established in 1869 set the standard in railroad watches. The company was renamed the Illinois Watch Company in 1878 and by 1913 was wholly focused on producing higher grade watch movements for the use of railroad employees.
From the easily read, white face and Arabic numbers, to internal settings that prevented error- every part of the railroader’s watch was specifically designed to ensure accuracy. The Illinois Watch Company even built its own astronomical observatory in 1912. Constructed on the 14 acre property in Springfield IL, the observatory helped measure time with the company’s own equipment.
While it may take more than the latest in modern day time keeping to set this holiday blitz in order, the railroader’s pocket watch serves as a reminder; no matter what the time, punctuality is essential to a tight schedule.
