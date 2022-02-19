Historical Treasure: Deming Hotel Ashtray

Ever since the National Road cut a path through the prairie toward the Wabash River, Terre Haute has been a heavily-traveled city.
Passengers moved through on waterways, roads, and trains by the thousands. Some to stay and settle into a new life, others were just passersby.
During its formative years, the vast number of locally owned businesses, hotels and superior means of travel were proof of exactly what a hotspot Terre Haute had become. Although many businesses and industries, both large and small, have long gone from the scene over the years, their memory remains.
Locked inside small artifacts of advertising memorabilia, several old businesses are represented, their legacy preserved at the Vigo County History Center.
Articles like this week’s Historical Treasure -- a glass ashtray from the Deming Hotel -- serve to remind us of the significance fundamental advertising made to a growing community.
Ashtrays, have fallen along the wayside of collectable novelty items, much like their predecessor, the spittoon. Once they were as commonplace as a pair of salt & pepper shakers on a café table. Ashtrays could be seen in public places and even in the homes of non-smokers, who would offer them as a courtesy to guests who smoked.
Since the introduction of banning smoking in public places, ashtrays are more likely to be found collecting loose change or keys, than ashes.
It was common for travelers to pick up souvenir ashtrays from various restaurants or hotels along their journey. In Terre Haute, the Deming Hotel was a primo destination.
Boasting as the largest hotel in the city and one of the largest in the state of Indiana. The fireproof building was built in 1914. It wasn’t until after the 1920’s that Americans became more comfortable with auto touring, venturing out on road trips. However, the hotel was completed during a time when plenty of people were moving about on railways or by way of the Wabash River, and Terre Haute was the place to be.
Guests at the Deming Hotel were treated like royalty and enjoyed such amenities as an adjoining steam heated garage, barber shop, exquisite dining, a grand ballroom, and billiards room. No wonder it was advertised as a destination of “Complete Comfort” in Terre Haute. Complete with all the comforts of a luxurious vacation, including an ashtray in every room.
