Historical Treasure: Darwin Ferry is last one in use on Wabash River

Editor’s note: The following article was originally published in September 2016. This reprinted version includes edits that reflect the most up-to-date information on the Darwin Ferry’s history.
Prior to the construction of the bridges at Terre Haute and Hutsonville, Illinois, if you wanted to cross the Wabash River a ferry was the only means. Hence, Darwin Ferry was established.
In the 19th century, ferries were ubiquitous. They transported people, animals, crops, dry goods, machinery and various wares and textiles across the waters to docking points on the other side. Early on, ropes were strung across the water span. The boat or barge was threaded to the rope and pulled along. Later, motors and steel cables replaced ropes and manpower.
There are claims that roughly 50 ferries were operating along the Wabash River in the greater Terre Haute area at places with names like Prevo, Bohn, Old York and Darwin. The Darwin Ferry was the only one to operate into the 21st century.
Darwin Ferry dates to 1818, and was originally named after businessman John McClure, who founded the ferry on a bluff on the river’s west bank, next to the town of McClure’s Bluff, which he also founded. Its popularity and usage soared, and the town was ultimately made the Clark County seat. In 1823, its name was changed to Darwin. Believed by county sources to be named after Robert Darwin, a doctor and financier and father of the British naturalist, Charles.
Originally, a bell was rigged at each port to signal that the boat was about to leave or about to dock. But the bells are long gone, victims of pilferers. On the east side of the river from Darwin on the Indiana side, there is no town, just a port of entry where the ferry used to be before it was swept into the Wabash River by rising waters in January 2020. Ferry boat travel faded, along with the canals, as railroads, automobiles and modern highways emerged. When U.S. 40 was extended through Marshall, Illinois, the Clark County seat was moved from Darwin to Marshall. But Darwin Ferry endured through many evolutions of transportation.
