Historical Treasure: Coca-Cola and the power of advertising

The power of advertising to persuade consumers is why companies spend large sums of money to sell their products. In addition to print and broadcast media to increase brand recognition, there is “promotional product” advertising which utilizes such items as key rings, coasters, nail files, pens, caps, and T-shirts to name a few. These products are available as both giveaways and for purchase at conferences and conventions, trade shows, fairs and other events, and through a company’s online website. One of the companies to use the “promotional product” to its advantage is Coca-Cola. Since its birth at a soda fountain in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1886, Coca-Cola continues to dominate the food and drink industry today as the most popular and recognizable soft drink in the world.
On display in the Vigo County Historical Museum’s Coca-Cola Bottle exhibit is an oval-shaped Coca-Cola watch fob, made of brass and containing a color image on celluloid of a “Gibson Girl” sipping a Coke. The original strap has broken off the watch fob. The 1910 accessory appears to be altered by its previous owner with a drilled hole at the top to make it into a pendant. In the late-19th and early-20th century, the “Gibson Girl” represented the ideal American Girl. By the outbreak of WWI changing fashions caused the Gibson Girl to fall out of favor.
Watch fobs, popular during the Victorian Era (1837-1901), were medallions or ornaments attached to a pocket watch by a strap, chain or ribbon to help the wearer locate and retrieve his timepiece from his vest pocket or lapel. Similar to key chains, watch fobs came in a variety of types, each with its own style and functions and could be decorative, informative and functional, all at the same time. While many fobs were purely decorative, the rest fall into three categories: simple, fraternal and advertising. Advertising included patriotic and political fobs as well as fobs for clothing and food, with brass and nickel-plated being the most common materials used. Fobs with celluloid and colorful enamel work are considered rare. Created largely for men, today watch fobs are considered “Mantiques.”
The Coca-Cola watch fob, along with other items, was donated to the Historical Museum in 2001 by the Root Family. When you visit the museum and the Coca-Cola exhibit, step next door and have a Coke float in the Soda Shop.
The Vigo County Historical Society and Museum is now open. With appropriate sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks we encourage you to come enjoy a safe atmosphere to learn about Vigo County history.
Memberships are available at www.vchsmuseum.org.
