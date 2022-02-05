Historical Treasure: Coal mining safety lamp detected methane gas

This week’s Historical Treasure at the Vigo County History Center is an extraordinary specimen of a pocket Davy’s coal mine safety lamp that was used in coal mines here in Vigo County. The safety lamp was a coal miner’s gas detector. The safety lamp put off very little light to see by, but its flame was a good indicator for the presence of explosive and poisonous methane gas; a serious threat to mine workers.
For us, in the 21st century, it continues to be a symbol of the immense sacrifice that the laboring classes made for the industrialization of a community and of a nation. But to the heroic men who used these lamps to light their way, they were nothing more than safety equipment that was necessary for them to do their jobs in order to reliably provide for themselves and their families.
To read stories about coal mine disasters and on the job fatalities is a truly eye-opening experience brimming with horror. Coal mine disasters have plagued this state for well over a century with two of the state’s worst disasters occurring here in Vigo County, most recently in March 1961 at the Viking Mine about 8 miles northwest of Terre Haute where 22 miners perished.
These lamps serve as a bone chilling reminder of the monumental strides we have made to make our working environments safer over the decades.
For generations, coal mining has provided Vigo County with ample opportunities for economic growth. Primarily, coal mining has served as a consistent employer for countless hundreds of our citizens including our first and second generations of recent immigrants yearning to breathe the freedom of the American Dream.
In addition to employment, coal mining has been the fuel of what we might consider “modern society.” Even still today, the vast majority of the electricity consumption in the Wabash Valley is derived from coal processing.
Coal production fueled America’s desire to electrify, and it also fueled our capability to transport people and goods across long distances with the development of every Hauteans favorite excuse for impunctuality: the railroad.
Perhaps there is no single greater symbol of progress in the nation’s history that reflects our need to expand more so than the railroad. If America is a human body, then railroads have historically been its veins and Indiana is its heart.
Coal has continued to be one of Indiana’s most lucrative exports and to this day is still mined within the county.
Although the technology that is used to aid miners see their path has changed considerably since the days of these carbide lamps which relied on an open flame.
The Vigo County History Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ or call 812-235-9717 for information on admission tickets, upcoming events, and membership.
