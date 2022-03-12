Historical Treasure: Classical school yearbook

It would still be another four years before women were granted the right to vote when this week’s Historical Treasure was printed, but the pressure was on and Bertha Pratt King knew education would be in the winning corner.
The 1916 Classical School Annual is a paperback yearbook with a brilliant green cover and gold embossed logo that reads, “Classical.” Inside it contains all the elements of a typical yearbook from that era, however the King-Crawford Classical School was anything but typical. Historic Hautean in Women’s History, King was an advocate of women’s rights in the first half of the 20th century.
She came to Terre Haute from Little Falls New York to work as a tutor. Five years later, King and her friend, Mary Sinclair Crawford established King-Crawford Classical School. Their goal to educate and prepare their students for college. During a time when employment options for women were limited, they specifically worked to encourage young ladies to pursue higher education and explore further job opportunities.
Opened in September 1906, the King-Crawford Classical School was a private day school for boys and girls in primary through high school grades. Originally it was located at the corner of Seventh and Oak streets. The school started off with just fifteen students. After two years an increasing enrollment required a move to a larger facility at 903 S. Sixth Street and even shortly after an addition was built onto that building. In the opening pages of the 1916 Annual is a listing of the yearbook’s editorial staff, which includes another Historic Hautean in women’s history, Juliet Peddle. The accomplished architect, and artist was then a sophomore at the Classical School and worked as the business manager for the yearbook committee.
There are ten teachers recognized in the book. King, in addition to her position as school principal also taught English, history and sociology. Crawford oversaw French and Latin classes. As stated in the introduction, the aim of the principals of the King-Crawford Classical School was, “To awaken in each boy and girl a desire for knowledge, to develop self-control and personal and social responsibility.”
It was a promise declared to all its students until the school closed in 1945.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.