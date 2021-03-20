Historical Treasure: 'City Champs' tribute ball

As March Madness envelopes Indiana, it is a time to reflect on this Hoosier pastime. One artifact at the Vigo County History Museum tells the story of two Wabash Valley basketball teams, paying tribute to their talents.
The deep brown, cracked leather, deflated ball includes seven heavy stitches on top. Its gold lettering reads, “City Champs – Boys – Garfield – Girls – 1922.”
This historical treasure is a tribute basketball for the 1922 James A. Garfield High School Championship Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball teams. Both teams won the city championship games that year. It led Garfield High School to the state tournament at the Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Gertrude Steepleton was the girls’ basketball coach and a physical education teacher. She picked her champion team in fall 1921 from 100 candidates who tried out. They played 14 games and won 12, which was described as the most difficult season yet. Teammates earned a letter and a small silver basketball at the season’s end. Girls’ basketball was popular at this time in Indiana but when the Great Depression happened, it was a sport that suffered due to the poor economy, as many things did, leading it to dwindle from what it was, even as things began to recover.
Ray Hanna was the boys’ coach. During fall 1921 there were 50 hopefuls trying out for the team and Hanna chose players that became “City Champs.” After a win in Terre Haute to become boys’ basketball “City Champs,” these teammates were known as the best in town history. Yet, they suffered a loss in Indianapolis, 15-26 to Franklin’s “Wonder Five” in the championship game, which was their third consecutive championship win. The Garfield Purple Eagles had been defeated only once that season before the Indianapolis tournament. The school celebrated the successful season when it ended by awarding them with small gold basketballs and they earned their letters.
J.J. Maehling was manager for both Purple and White teams. He was a chemistry and science teacher at Garfield High School. Later he was principal at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School.
Basketballs did not look the same as they do today. Instead, they were more like a soccer or rugby ball. James Naismith created the first basketball with what he had available. Spaulding made the official basketball, including the “City Champs” basketball. It was several years until the basketball style best known today was available. This special item was given to the museum in 1979 by team member Ross Woodburn of Woodburn Printing.
