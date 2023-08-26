Today marks the 50th anniversary of the designation of August 26th as Women’s Equality Day.
This day recognizes the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote and calls attention to their continued efforts at full equality. In the early 1970s, Bella Abzug, Congresswoman from New York, fought vigorously to get this date recognized as Women’s Equality Day. In 1972, President Richard Nixon became the first president to issue a proclamation declaring it as Women’s Rights Day.
Every year since then, the president proclaims August 26th as Women’s Equality Day. Speeches, parades, volunteerism are a number of ways to acknowledge the past, present, and future of American women. Terre Haute has historically celebrated the day to varying degrees.
The highlight to date of Terre Haute’s participation could be the years 2012 to 2020. Beginning in 2012, the local League of Women Voters, under the presidency of Carolyn Callecod and Women’s Equality Day committee chair Bionca Gambill, initiated a Women’s Equality Day March coupled with educational speeches and voter registration opportunities. Highlights of the marches over the years included the poster and yellow umbrella contests emceed by local media personalities, the decorated tram for those with mobility issues, the Harriet Tubman ten-dollar bill contest, speeches by state NAACP leaders and local public officials, and the yellow button.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a series of buttons that chronicle the recent history of Women’s Equality Day locally.
The one-of-a-kind buttons, produced from 2012-2020, pays homage to the 9-year count down to the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. Each year, a different button in a different color, representing some aspect of the women’s experience, was crafted by League member Crystal Reynolds and a local graphic designer. Notable was 2013 which included a purple themed button (justice), representing one of the three traditional colors of women’s history month, with green (hope) and white (purity) completing the triad. Also notable was the 2019 button which depicted the yellow umbrella which was a symbol of the American Women’s Suffrage Movement.
The 2.5-inch buttons are extraordinary glimpses of local history. Displayed on a special yellow ribbon worn by marchers at the Equality March, all years, including the two specially designed 100th anniversary buttons, pay homage to Vigo County women. In addition to the Women’s Equality March buttons is a rare Bella Abzug 1970 campaign button for her New York Congressional race, a year before her advocacy of the national recognition.
The 2012 button calling for the Harriet Tubman twenty-dollar bill is also included with Tubman pictured in the center. The Harriet Tubman Tribute Act of 2015 was introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, June 4, 2015.
These unique pieces of local women’s history celebrating the 50th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment are currently on display at the Vigo County History Center.
