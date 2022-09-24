Historical Treasure: Celebrate the simple things on 150th birthday of Max Ehrmann

Picture the table set with a birthday cake lit by 150 candles. Yes, that is the way I envision the 150th birthday party for our own Max Ehrmann. Born Sept. 26, 1872, he was the fifth child of German immigrants Maximilian Ehrmann and Margaret Barbara Lutz. The young couple had met, married and made their home in Terre Haute.
Max also chose to make his home in Terre Haute, a city he described as “the world in miniature.” And, the Art Spaces statue by Bill Wolfe at Seventh and Wabash downtown keeps him here as he sits on a park bench with his world-famous “Desiderata” words in sight.
Local historian Mike McCormick labeled him the “Wabash Valley Poet Laureate of the 20th Century.” It is difficult to name a favorite among his prolific wirings. “A Prayer” and “Desiderata” are probably the best known, but I find meaning also in his “Turn to Simple Things” as I grow older each year.
“Work well done and its just reward, sunshine, rest and love—these are the desiderata of happiness. In one fashion or another we see them somewhere afar in our path, and the vision keeps us in good humor with the world and ourselves. ‘Sometime’ we say, ‘we shall come to our own—sometime’ And meanwhile life grows stiller and stiller, rebellion settles to submission, great ambitions turn to simple things. Though we have been roughly awakened from the intoxication of youth’s enchanted visions, if we have learned our lesson well, may we still find a cheering ray of light in the shadows of the evening, and go with calm faces among our neighbors and friends.” Printed in the Terre Haute Tribune Star, Dec. 22, 1946.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.