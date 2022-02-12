Historical Treasure: Canal built with unique currency

Much has been written in books, letters and newspapers about the Wabash and Erie Canal, but not much has been said about one of the causes of its failure. In addition to slow starts, heavy investments, constant needed care, floods and competition from railroads, the introduction of scrip (sometimes spelled script) caused much speculation. It made a few people wealthy but mostly caused people to lose their investments.
This week’s Historical Treasure, Canal Scrip, was the issuance of paper to represent dollars. It was used to pay for various items regarding the building of the canal. Issued by the state bank and by numerous contractors, it usually carried an interest-drawing amount. Scrip came in $1, $5, and $10 amounts. In 1973 Terre Haute attorney and historian John Biel attempted to find out more about scrip but according to museum documents, even he was mostly unsuccessful.
Scrip was bought and sold indiscriminately and was given the name “dog,” supposedly because of it not being worth much in the secondary market. Depending on its color, use and value, it couldn’t be used interchangeably and was either “Red Dog,” “White Dog,” or “Blue Dog.”
Bank scrip was printed on white paper, thus the name “White Dog.” It was used to pay for the purchase of lands for the canal. “White Dog” was also used by the state to pay off debt to the State Bank for money lent to contractors.
“Red Dog,” printed on red paper, was issued by Chief Engineer Jesse L. Williams for the remaining 25% of the canal work done. It was used to pay contractors and was based on the sale of some canal lands.
Through 1841-1842, the state legislature circulated blue tinged $5 notes known as “Blue Dog” to help pay for canal lands bought. There was much selling below par on the value of this issue; even so it was used to finance the construction of the canal to Terre Haute. “Blue Pup” was printed by contractors in $1 certificates which could be used to pay workers, buy materials and “other necessities.”
The Wabash and Erie Canal became the second longest canal in the world at the time with 468 or 469 miles of waterway. It cost $18 million to build and had amassed interest two times the states’ revenues. Indiana couldn’t pay its debts. This indebtedness led to a change (1851) in the Indiana Constitution which prohibited the state from going into debt except for “limited circumstances,” which in turn led to the 1876 foreclosure. The canal was auctioned off by its trustees. For a short time, Chauncey Rose and other businessmen took over a part of it for trade from Terre Haute to Worthington, but for all practical purposes, the “Grand Hoosier Ditch” was no more.
