Historical Treasure: Booklet came with purchase of a lot in Highland Lawn, Woodlawn cemeteries

It is interesting how one becomes acquainted with the history of an area ─ sometimes through word-of-mouth, sometimes by reading a dusty tome, sometimes by visiting the actual place. But sometimes it can be from a seemingly insignificant little booklet. This Historical Treasure, published in 1886, was the resource given to anyone purchasing a lot at Highland Lawn or Woodlawn cemeteries.
History was a large portion of the booklet. Although there were other cemeteries in the region before this, many were private, old, or weed-overgrown, nearly forgotten. At this time, many cities were considering that cemeteries should be “places of quiet beauty … in keeping with heavenly associations,” memorial parks.
Spring Grove in Cincinnati, Ohio, was the first of these park-style cemeteries. Terre Haute wanted Highland Lawn, then in its planning stage, to follow this model, as those in charge recruited several people from the Cincinnati area for this purpose. City jurisdiction was extended to include the Jenckes farm, 132 acres bordering U.S. 40 to east of Terre Haute, which was to be purchased for the site of the new cemetery. A board of “six competent and discreet” members, three from each political party, was set up “to serve without pay during good behavior.” The city’s mayor and the city clerk completed the board. Six commissioners were also employed.
A superintendent, Mr. Bains, formerly of Spring Grove in Cincinnati, was hired to manage both Highland Lawn and the already-established City Cemetery (Woodlawn). A Mr. Ernshaw, also from Cincinnati, was hired to lay out Highland Lawn in such a way as to preserve the natural beauty of the area. The main entrance was to be from the National Road (now U.S. 40).
Highland Lawn opened in 1884, two years before this week’s Historical Treasure booklet was published. Originally the gravestones were supposed to be no more than two inches above the ground to facilitate mowing, but with the superintendent’s permission, other memorials could be built. Permission also was needed for the planting of shrubs, flowers, etc. The goal was to make this “the most beautiful cemetery in the country.”
Woodlawn, laid out in 1869 in the earlier fashion of “straight streets and square lots,” came under the management of the board. Its former neglect was cleaned up to provide a more pleasant place.
The booklet, “Ordinances and Rules Governing the Cemeteries,” includes information of costs, rules and regulations. Individual gravesite costs, for example, were based on section and ranged from $3.50 to $4.50 including the opening and closing. An extra charge plus special permission was needed to bury a person who died from a contagious disease. One could not ride over a grave or tether a horse or mule to a tree in either cemetery. Hunting on the grounds was not allowed. Bathing or swimming in the lakes at Highland Lawn was forbidden. Staff fines for infractions were levied at both cemeteries.
The booklet demonstrates how the early city fathers were keen to make even the final resting places of the citizens a spot of lasting beauty.
