Historical Treasure: Booker T. Washington School

Today’s Historical Treasure is a photograph of the first basketball team of Booker T. Washington School.
The first Booker T. Washington School in Terre Haute was built as a public school for African American children in 1884 on a lot at 13½th Street and Dean Avenue. Its existence was the product of the second petition for a public school by the African American residents of Terre Haute’s south side in 1878 (the first was denied in 1877).
The school built in 1884 was known as 10th District School. It had two teachers the first year, and three the second — John Lewis, Cassius Stokes and Miss Adorah L. Knight. It was not until 1906, when the Terre Haute School Board decided to name all of its schools, that 10th District School became Booker T. Washington School.
By 1913, the nearly 30-year-old Booker T. Washington building was showing its age and enrollment had grown, so the School Board decided to build a new building at South 13th Street between Cruft and Franklin streets, and to sell the property at 13½th and Dean.
The new Booker T. Washington building was built in 1914 at a cost of $43,339.50 and was a matter of some pride to the city. The new school had a kitchen for teaching the “domestic sciences,” a manual training room, an auditorium, a sewing room and a library. Newspapers of the day reported that its model teaching facilities were to be featured in the Indiana exhibit at the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition.
A formal opening for the new school building took place on May 28, 1915, with music by the school alumni chorus, an invocation by the Rev. Dr. L.M. Hagood of the AME Chapel, more music by the Fraternity Band and Evangeline Harris, and remarks by the principal, Prof. S.W. Stuart, as well as School Board members David Jenkins and Mrs. S.C. Stimson. The Rev. B. McIntosh delivered the benediction.
Originally, the school was confined to the elementary grades, but in 1924, junior high grades were added. It continued to serve as a school until 1963 when it was remodeled and used to house a number of departments of the School Corporation. In 1982, the building was once again used as a school. An alternative high school, which was eventually moved to a new building near Terre Haute South Vigo High School in the early 21st century, making the third building to house the school in the city.
Booker T. Washington School was home to a number of Terre Haute’s most prominent African American citizens. Charles T. Hyte served as principal from 1924-1941. Jane Dabney Schackelford, a noted author of children’s books, including one of the first books to address African American history for children, taught there from 1925 to 1962. Evangeline Harris Merriweather, a noted musician and author who helped provide music for the school’s formal opening, also taught at Washington. And as seen in the photograph, Scatman Crothers, first on the left in the second row, was on the first basketball team.
Details about the first building are sparse and the building is gone, but the second building has been a fixture of the community for more than a century and still stands, a lasting monument to Terre Haute’s African American community.
