Historical Treasure: Bolex Reflex was of 'unrivaled quality'

A new display on the second floor of the Vigo County History Center pays tribute to a memorable figure in Terre Haute history.
This time of year, the Wabash Valley is all a buzz with the coming of springtime. For nature enthusiasts this is the best time to grab a fishing pole or a camera and head outside.
On a day like this in the 1960’s, chances are you’d hear Jack Ennis sharing his secret to finding a morel mushroom jackpot or teaching his viewers how to ready the tacklebox for a champion fishing season.
Jack was the owner and operator of his family’s business, Guarantee Roofing Company Inc. But his true passion was in nature. He loved outdoor recreation and capturing video with his camera. This week’s Historical Treasure is the 16mm Bolex Reflex camera used by Jack Ennis. Alongside the camera displayed at the History Center are several of Jack’s fishing poles, a TV Sportsman’s Cookbook, his Sportsman vest and a photo of Jack using the camera.
Many can still recall tuning in to the TV Sportsman Show, live on WTHI-TV 10 to hear what hosts, John “Jack” Kerins and Jack Ennis would share with the audience. When the show first began in the late 1950’s, there was nothing else like it. The Sportsman talk show was quite popular and even had an offer to air nationally; although the two hosts resolved to stay in Terre Haute.
Jack Ennis was a true outdoorsman and would talk about his expertise in topics such as: hunting, fishing, bait & tackle. Later the show moved to WTWO-TV 2 and entertained viewers until 1978.
Much of the content Ennis contributed to the broadcast was taken with his 16mm camera. The Bolex Reflex boasted a reputation of unrivaled quality. When the H-16 Reflex model was first introduced in 1955-56 its mechanical perfection was state of the art. Admired not only by hobbyists, but also those in the industry of science and education. One new feature to this camera is that it was designed with a 20% more powerful motor than earlier models. With the crank fully wound it could run for 40 seconds at 16 frames per second. It also incorporated a prism behind the lens that promoted flicker-free viewing during filming.
Jack Ennis passed away at the age of 88, in 2020, but his life work and memory will not be forgotten. Thanks to this collection, donated by his family to the History Center, Jack continues to educate new generations and advocate for active, healthy relationships with the outdoors and nature.
