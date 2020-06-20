Historical Treasure: Blumberg Clock Tells More Than Time

Have you noticed the unique grandfather clock along the wall on the second floor in the Vigo County Historical Museum? This week’s Historical Treasure is the Blumberg Clock. A classical marvel that not only tells time, but also shows the waxing and waning of the moon.
The timepiece is sometimes known as a moon phase and dial grandfather clock. Every day as time passes the moon on the dial above does as well. The gear moves one spot and advances slowly on the numbered scale to show the day of the moon, or what day the moon is on in its cycle. Illustrations display first quarter, full and last quarter moons. When the moon is “new” or there is no moon, an image of a house, ship or some other illustration personalized by the owners would be displayed.
Featuring a six-foot mahogany case, eight-day weight, half-hour strike and tubular gong, the item sold for $283.50 in 1909-10. These grandfather clocks were typical in an 18th-century home. It was important during these times to know the moon phases because of traveling by night and harvesting crops.
The clock, a 1909-’10 Hall Clock No. 77 of the Waterbury Clock Co. was gifted to the museum from the family of Benjamin and Fannie Blumberg. Originally it sat in the South Fifth Street home of Benjamin’s parents.
Then Benjamin and Fannie married in 1916 and had four children of their own. During World War II, the couple harbored two young German/Jewish boys, keeping them safe from the Nazi concentration camps. One later became their foster son.
Fannie Burgheim Blumberg, the daughter of a traveling watch salesman, became known for her illustrations and writing. A published children’s author, she was also a respected artist. Much of her work has been shown at Indiana State University, the Swope Art Museum, and other exhibits around the world. Benjamin Blumberg was a graduate of DePauw University and a Terre Haute lawyer.
The good works accomplished by these benefactors live on through the legacy they left behind. Several local educational buildings were named in honor of the generous Blumbergs, such as Blumberg Hall on the Indiana State University campus and Blumberg Residence Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The Blumberg Center for Interdisciplinary Studies in Special Education at ISU was established in 1985 with funds from the Blumbergs.
